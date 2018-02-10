7th annual 'Happily Ever After Ball' benefits P.A.C.K.

Some of Savannah's youngest got all dressed up to attend a fairytale ball like no other on Saturday.

Posh, Pedals, and Pearls held their 7th annual "Happily Ever After Ball" where little ones were invited to waltz with Cinderella, visit Rapunzel and Flynn's Hair Palace, visit with Captain Jack Sparrow, and even have a sword fight with Peter Pan and Captain Hook. It's an event organizers look forward to each year.

"This is such an awesome that the children love every year," said Tara Skinner, the owner of Posh, Pedals, and Pearls. "I mean, as you can see, there's so many little girls and boys that come and dress up with all of the princesses. The princesses with a purpose from Macon Georgia puts on an amazing show every year, they make it feel like we have Disney World right in Savannah."

Proceeds from the Happily Ever After Ball benefit P.A.C.K. or People of Action Caring for Kids. They provide bagged lunches for kids throughout our area.

