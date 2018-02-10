Tybee Island celebrates annual Mardi Gras celebration

Tybee Island took a moment to enjoy a taste of New Orleans by celebrating Mardi Gras on Saturday.

The island was dressed in an array of purple, gold and green as locals enjoyed the annual parade and live entertainment.

A Savannah local tells why she enjoys coming out to the day-long event.

"It's good for the economy," said Kathryn Reynolds. "It's good for the local businesses, and we want to support the local businesses. And It's just nice to be able to come outside in February."

Some of the attendees at the Mardi Gras celebration came from as far as Chicago.

