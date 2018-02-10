Area wrestlers make history at GHSA state championships

A pair of southeast Georgia high school wrestling standouts made history Saturday at the GHSA state meet.

Effingham County's Zebrandon Gant defeated Richmond Hill's Taylor Wilson 7-4 in the Class 6A 195 pound final to complete a perfect season. The Rebel senior ends the year with a 57-0 record, making him the first Effingham County wrestler to be an undefeated state champ.

WTOC Sports got Gant's take on chasing an undefeated record last week:

Statesboro's Kasey Baynon may not have taken home the gold, but she made plenty of history on her own.

The Blue Devil grappler earned 5th place in the Class 5A 106 pound division, becoming the first female to place at the GHSA state wrestling championship.

Southeast Georgia was well represented on top of the medal stand in Macon. Besides Gant, Toombs County's Ricardo Santana and Vidalia's Tahjah Watts claimed state championships. Santana is the Class AA 126 pound champ, while Watts took home the Class AA 195 pound title.

Richmond Hill made it a clean sweep in the Class 6A team titles. The Wildcats took home the traditional team championship Saturday, outscoring second place South Paulding by 29 points. Richmond Hill claimed the state duals championship in January for their first ever team state title.