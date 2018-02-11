Saturday's region basketball tournament scores (2/10/18) - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Saturday's region basketball tournament scores (2/10/18)

By Jake Wallace, Sports Reporter/Anchor
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Area scores from Saturday's high school basketball region tournaments:

BOYS:

Region 2-AAAAA

New Hampstead 63 Statesboro 47- Championship

Wayne County 65 Ware County 41- Consolation

Region 2-AA

Metter 73 Jeff Davis 91- Championship

Vidalia 41 Swainsboro 40- Consolation

Region 3-A

Montgomery County 79 Treutlen 74- Championship

GIRLS:

Region 2-AAAAA

Ware County 51 Wayne County 44- Championship

Statesboro 66 South Effingham 39- Consolation

Region 2-AA

Metter 71 Swainsboro 68- Championship

St. Vincent's 42 Bryan County 39- Consolation

Region 3-A

Calvary Day 36 Savannah Country Day 26- Championship

