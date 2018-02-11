Saturday's region basketball tournament scores (2/10/18)

Area scores from Saturday's high school basketball region tournaments:
BOYS:
Region 2-AAAAA
New Hampstead 63 Statesboro 47- Championship
Wayne County 65 Ware County 41- Consolation
Region 2-AA
Metter 73 Jeff Davis 91- Championship
Vidalia 41 Swainsboro 40- Consolation
Region 3-A
Montgomery County 79 Treutlen 74- Championship
GIRLS:
Region 2-AAAAA
Ware County 51 Wayne County 44- Championship
Statesboro 66 South Effingham 39- Consolation
Region 2-AA
Metter 71 Swainsboro 68- Championship
St. Vincent's 42 Bryan County 39- Consolation
Region 3-A
Calvary Day 36 Savannah Country Day 26- Championship
P.O. Box 8086
Savannah GA 31412
(912) 234-1111
publicfile@wtoc.com
(912) 234-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.