Fenner's career night leads Tigers to another win

Alante Fenner just wanted to make sure Savannah State stayed on top of the MEAC standings.

The senior from Lake Wales, FL scored a career high 46 points to lead the Tigers to a 97-94 overtime win over Morgan State Saturday. The win, combined with North Carolina A&T's loss, gives Savannah State sole possession of first place in the MEAC standings.

Fenner is the first Tiger to score at least 40 points since Troyce Manassa scored 42 against South Carolina State in March 2017. Fenner went 12-24 from the floor, including six three-pointers, while shooting 16-17 from the free throw line.

Despite his explosion, SSU needed overtime and a last second block from Jahir Cabeza to claim the win.

Dexter McClanahan added 15 points and five assists for the Tigers. Cabeza and Javaris Jenkins each added 11 points in the win.

The Tigers improve to 12-13 overall and 9-1 in MEAC play. SSU hosts North Carolina A&T Monday night at Tiger Arena. The Aggies currently sit in second place in the MEAC with an 8-2 conference record.