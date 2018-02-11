Fort Pulaski celebrates Super Museum Sunday

Fort Pulaski waived admission fees Sunday as part of the Georgia History Festival's Super Museum Sunday.

Museums and historic sites across the Coastal Empire participate in the annual event, allowing locals and visitors to experience Georgia's history and culture for free.

"I think it's especially awesome when they can relate to history because we so often kind of disassociate ourselves from it," said Amber DeBardelaben, park ranger and education coordinator at Fort Pulaski."[It's] like we forget it really happened, [and] they were real people. I love days like this to kind of bring it back down to people's level, so they can relate to it."

Fort Pulaski hosted guided tours, cannon firing, Civil War baseball, children's activities and a special program called The African American Experience on Sunday.

DeBardelaben said lots of families take advantage of the free admission, and she loves teaching children about the fort.

"Oh I love having kids here because they're the future of the Park Service," DeBardelaben said. "They're the ones that are going to inherit this this legacy from us, so any time we get a chance to educate them in the Park Service and make them love the National Parks, it's a great day."

