Fort Pulaski celebrates Super Museum Sunday

The madness of the GHSA state basketball tournament gets started Friday night around the Peach State.More >>
The Savannah Police Department responded to the 200 block of West St. Julian Street Saturday in reference to a shooting around 8 p.m. When officers arrived they located an adult male with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
High pressure over the Atlantic will give way to a slow moving cold front that approaches from the west Sunday and Sunday night. The front will drop south through the area late Monday as high pressure builds in from the north. High pressure will then prevail until another cold front crosses late in the week.More >>
The Estill Police Department is searching for a burglary suspect it says is armed and dangerous, and officers are asking for the public's help to find him.More >>
A pair of southeast Georgia high school wrestling standouts made history Saturday at the GHSA state meet.More >>
