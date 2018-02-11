Showers stick around, rain chances high

High pressure over the Atlantic will give way to a slow moving cold front that approaches from the west Sunday and Sunday night. The front will drop south through the area late Monday as high pressure builds in from the north. High pressure will then prevail until another cold front crosses late in the week.

Sunday will be cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s. South winds will be 10 to 15 mph with a 20 percent chance of rain. Sunday night there will be a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers are likely and lows will be in the lower 60s. South winds will be around 5 mph. There is a 70 percent chance of rain.

Monday will have a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers are likely and highs will be in the mid-70s. Southwest winds will be around 5 mph with a 70 percent chance of rain. Monday night will be cloudy. Showers are likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows will be in the mid-50s with east winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. There is a 60 percent chance of rain.

Tuesday is expected to be cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 60s with northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs around 70. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Thursday is predicted to be partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s. Friday night is expected to be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-50s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.