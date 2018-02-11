UPDATE: Man dies after self-inflicted gunshot wound

The Savannah Police Department responded to the 200 block of West St. Julian Street Saturday in reference to a shooting around 8 p.m.



When officers arrived they located an adult male with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The male later succumbed to those injuries Sunday morning.

This incident is still under investigation.



Anyone with information should contact the SPD tip line by calling (912) 525-3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

To view the original story, click here.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.