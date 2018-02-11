First round matchups for GHSA state basketball tournament

The madness of the GHSA state basketball tournament gets started Friday night around the Peach State. Here are the first round matchups for southeast Georgia teams. The Class A brackets will be announced later this week.

BOYS:

Class 6A:

Northside-Warner Robins at Brunswick

Lee County at Richmond Hill

Bradwell Institute at Valdosta

Effingham County at Coffee

Class 5A:

Thomas Co. Central at New Hampstead

Bainbridge at Statesboro

Wayne County at Harris County

Ware County at Warner Robins

Class 3A:

Kendrick at Johnson

Jackson at Jenkins

Islands at Westside-Macon

Beach at Central-Macon

Crisp County at Tattnall County

Dougherty at Long County

Liberty County at Monroe

Pierce County at Cook

Class 2A:

Brooks County at Jeff Davis

Berrien at Metter

Vidalia at Early County

Swainsboro at Thomasville

GIRLS:

Class 6A:

Houston County at Bradwell Institute

Northside-Warner Robins at Glynn Academy

Brunswick at Coffee

Richmond Hill at Valdosta

Class 5A:

Veterans at Ware County

Warner Robins at Wayne County

Statesboro at Bainbridge

South Effingham at Harris County

Class 3A:

Pike County at Beach

Rutland at Johnson

Jenkins at Central-Macon

Islands at Peach County

Worth County at Tattnall County

Dougherty at Pierce County

Long County at Cook

Liberty County at Monroe

Class 2A:

Brooks County at Metter

Thomasville at Swainsboro

St. Vincent's at Early County

Bryan County at Fitzgerald