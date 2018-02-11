First round matchups for GHSA state basketball tournament

The madness of the GHSA state basketball tournament gets started Friday night around the Peach State. Here are the first round matchups for southeast Georgia teams. The Class A brackets will be announced later this week.
BOYS:
Class 6A:
Northside-Warner Robins at Brunswick
Lee County at Richmond Hill
Bradwell Institute at Valdosta
Effingham County at Coffee
Class 5A:
Thomas Co. Central at New Hampstead
Bainbridge at Statesboro
Wayne County at Harris County
Ware County at Warner Robins
Class 3A:
Kendrick at Johnson
Jackson at Jenkins
Islands at Westside-Macon
Beach at Central-Macon
Crisp County at Tattnall County
Dougherty at Long County
Liberty County at Monroe
Pierce County at Cook
Class 2A:
Brooks County at Jeff Davis
Berrien at Metter
Vidalia at Early County
Swainsboro at Thomasville
GIRLS:
Class 6A:
Houston County at Bradwell Institute
Northside-Warner Robins at Glynn Academy
Brunswick at Coffee
Richmond Hill at Valdosta
Class 5A:
Veterans at Ware County
Warner Robins at Wayne County
Statesboro at Bainbridge
South Effingham at Harris County
Class 3A:
Pike County at Beach
Rutland at Johnson
Jenkins at Central-Macon
Islands at Peach County
Worth County at Tattnall County
Dougherty at Pierce County
Long County at Cook
Liberty County at Monroe
Class 2A:
Brooks County at Metter
Thomasville at Swainsboro
St. Vincent's at Early County
Bryan County at Fitzgerald
