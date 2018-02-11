118 couples renew wedding vows during Cathedral mass

After an unsettled stretch of weather the past few days, the chance of rain finally peaks this evening through Monday morning across our region. Areas of light rain, with embedded heavy showers, expand into coastal portions of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this evening. A rumble or two of thunder and continued shower activity is likely through the overnight hours as moisture increases over the region. Monday morning’s commute features a cloud sky, mild temperatures and spo...More >>
After an unsettled stretch of weather the past few days, the chance of rain finally peaks this evening through Monday morning across our region. Areas of light rain, with embedded heavy showers, expand into coastal portions of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this evening. A rumble or two of thunder and continued shower activity is likely through the overnight hours as moisture increases over the region. Monday morning’s commute features a cloud sky, mild temperatures and spo...More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working with local police departments to solve two different cold murder cases in Southeast Georgia.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working with local police departments to solve two different cold murder cases in Southeast Georgia.More >>
A large group of people gathered at the Cathedral of St.John the Baptist today to rekindle their love before Valentine's day.More >>
A large group of people gathered at the Cathedral of St.John the Baptist today to rekindle their love before Valentine's day.More >>
Officials with the Savannah Police Department say that officers are responding to an incident at Ellis Square. Part of City Market has been closed to the public.More >>
Officials with the Savannah Police Department say that officers are responding to an incident at Ellis Square. Part of City Market has been closed to the public.More >>
The Chatham County Health Department is offering free mammograms for uninsured women on Monday, Feb. 12. Registration is recommended but not required.More >>
The Chatham County Health Department is offering free mammograms for uninsured women on Monday, Feb. 12. Registration is recommended but not required.More >>