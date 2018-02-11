118 couples renew wedding vows during Cathedral mass

A large group of people gathered at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist today to rekindle their love before Valentine's day.

118 couples renewed their wedding vows during the Golden and Silver Wedding Jubilee Mass. Couples celebrating 25 and 50 years of marriage were the honorees at the Mass and wedding anniversary celebration.

Organizers say it's great to hold events like these to honor couples who have reached such incredible milestones together.

"It's important because there are not a lot of lasting things today for society and people in general and for young people to see that marriage can last and you can be happy," said Barbara King, the Director of Communications.

One of the couples honored at the celebration today has been married for 75 years.

