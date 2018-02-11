First Alert Forecast: Chance of rain peaks tonight, early Monday

After an unsettled stretch of weather the past few days, the chance of rain finally peaks this evening through Monday morning across our region.

Areas of light rain, with embedded heavy showers, expand into coastal portions of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this evening. A rumble or two of thunder and continued shower activity is likely through the overnight hours as moisture increases over the region.

Monday morning’s commute features a cloud sky, mild temperatures and sporadic showers. You may want to plan an extra few minutes into your commute – it’s a Monday morning with wet roads.

The forecast remains mild and gloomy through Monday afternoon, but rain is forecast to slack off through the day with only isolated to widely scattered lighter showers expected during the afternoon.

A cold front sweeps through early Tuesday morning with a brief up-tick in the chance of showers before we begin to dry out a bit under a continued cloudy sky Tuesday afternoon.

Plan for a much cooler Tuesday; nearly steady temperatures in the 50s and 60s with a northeasterly breeze.

The sun may finally come out for longer than a few minutes at a time by later Wednesday or Thursday as warm weather cranks up ahead of our next ‘cold’ front.

