GBI seeks information in cold murder cases

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working with local police departments to solve two different cold murder cases in Southeast Georgia.

The Baxley Police Department and Baxley Sheriff's Office responded to a nightclub in Baxley in 2009 after receiving reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers and deputies found three victims who had been shot. 19-year-old Christopher Yarbrough of Vidalia later died from injuries he received at the scene. The other two victims were treated at the hospital and later released.

The Jeff-Davis County Sheriff's Office and responding fire officials found the body of 61-year-old Alejandro Valdelamar of Hazlehurst, Ga. after extinguishing a structure fire at 8 Walter Rene Lane in 2014. Experts say that the fire was not the cause of Valdelamar's death, and believe that foul play was involved.

If you have any information concerning either of these cases, please reach out to one of the appropriate phone numbers below:

Baxley Police Department: 912-367-8305

Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office: 912-375-6600

Georgia Bureau of Investigation: 912-389-4103

