Community forum held to address gun violence in Savannah

Community forum held to address gun violence in Savannah

By Crystal Howard, Reporter

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Members of the Savannah community came together on Sunday for an open floor discussion to address gun violence.

The room was full of people from different races and organizations all coming together as one to talk about solutions to stop violence in Savannah. Topics like gun violence prevention, parents and communities taking accountability for children, even generational gaps and poverty were only a few of the topics that were discussed at the meeting.

Many people expressed their sadness outrage at the fact that three homicides have happened only two months into 2018, asking questions like "What is the community missing?" and "How can we get the community back and most of all how can the community come together and get a hold of the violence that is taking place among our youth?" One attendee had some powerful words to share. 

"For every child that we lose, that is a dream that is buried," said Sandra Smith-McKeithen. "I am so dismayed when I see that just in the last three weeks.. we've lost a 12-year-old, a 20-year-old, a 15-year-oldo...all of those are dreams that we are sending into prison or into a graveyard."

