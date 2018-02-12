Savannah mayor's State of the City Address set for Monday

Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach will deliver the State of the City Address on Monday, Feb. 12.

Savannah has had a turbulent 2017 to say the least. The city saw its police department split into two, and residents will soon see a new $200 fire fee charge on their taxes.

On Monday, Mayor DeLoach will give a detailed update on the progress in Savannah. He is expected to talk about the latest in our city government infrastructure, public safety, neighborhood revitalization, economic strength and poverty reduction.

The address will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Center on Fahm Street. Its free and open to the public.

