WATCH LIVE: Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach's State of the City address

Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach will deliver the State of the City Address on Monday, Feb. 12.

[MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch the live stream]

Savannah has had a turbulent 2017, to say the least. The city saw its police department split into two, and residents will soon see a new $200 fire fee charge on their taxes.

On Monday, Mayor DeLoach will give a detailed update on the progress in Savannah. He is expected to talk about the latest in our city government infrastructure, public safety, neighborhood revitalization, economic strength and poverty reduction.

The address will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Center on Fahm Street. It's free and open to the public.

You can watch our live stream of Mayor DeLoach's State of the City Address beginning at 6:30 on wtoc.com, on our news app and on Facebook.

