Savannah police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

The Savannah Police Department is trying to find a missing 13-year-old boy.

Officials say Kylan Daniels was last seen in the 100 block of Juniper Circle around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. He is described as 5’7” and weighs 95 pounds.

If you know where Daniels is, please call 9-1-1.

