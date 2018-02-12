Lawmakers seek firmer stance against drilling off Georgia

By RUSS BYNUM and R.J. RICO

Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - A bipartisan group of Georgia lawmakers wants the state legislature to formally denounce President Donald Trump's plan to expand oil drilling into waters off its coast.

Trump's proposal to allow oil and gas exploration off states where drilling has long been off-limits has drawn cautious responses from Republican Gov. Nathan Deal. The remaining governors of coastal U.S. states have all taken firm positions, with 15 opposing drilling and six supporting it.

In Georgia, at least six Republican legislators have joined Democrats in sponsoring resolutions to declare drilling a threat to fishing and tourism. It's unclear how the proposals will fare in the GOP-controlled legislature.

Republican Rep. Jesse Petrea of Savannah says he supports "fracking and drilling" generally, but it's not worth risking harm to Georgia's largely unspoiled coastline.

