Monday is last day to register for City of Savannah Job Fair

The city of Savannah is gearing up for a big job fair.

There will also be two workshops to help you prepare for the job fair. This Thursday, you can learn interviewing techniques and how to dress for success. Friday's workshop will discuss resume development.

The job fair will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at the Savannah Civic Center, but the deadline to pre-register online is Monday, Feb. 12. To register, click here.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.