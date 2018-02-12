Who's at fault in Amtrak crash? Amtrak will pay regardless

How CSX railway crews routed an Amtrak train into a parked freight train in Cayce, South Carolina, remains under investigation. But even if CSX should bear sole responsibility for last weekend's accident,...More >>
The Savannah Police Department says they have located missing 13-year-old Kylan Daniels and he is safe.More >>
Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach will deliver the State of the City Address on Monday, Feb. 12.More >>
The city of Savannah is gearing up for a big job fair on Tuesday, Feb. 20, and the deadline to pre-register online is Monday, Feb. 12. Register today!More >>
A bipartisan group of Georgia lawmakers wants the state legislature to formally denounce President Donald Trump's plan to expand oil drilling into waters off its coast.More >>
