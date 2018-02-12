Beaufort investigators looking for suspects involved in entering vehicles on HHI

Beaufort County investigators are working to identify the individuals who entered multiple vehicles on Point Comfort Road and Sea Olive Road on Feb. 10.

Investigators say it happened sometime between 3:30-4:25 a.m. The suspects had their faces covered and were working as a team. One person rummaged through the vehicle while the other served as a lookout. Both appeared to be holding firearms as they walked away from the residence.

If you have any information on these individuals, please contact Cpl. Aroneck at 843.255.3307 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

