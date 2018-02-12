BCSO looking for Walmart shoplifting suspects

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is working to identify the suspects who shoplifted from Walmart on Bluffton Road on Feb. 11.

Investigators say the theft happened around 2 a.m. A manager observed two suspicious males running in the store. They were then seen leaving in a red vehicle. The manager checked the area where the two were seen running from, and found a black bag containing three new cell phones in boxes. A review of the video surveillance shows the two prying open locked cages in the electronics department.

An inventory is being conducted to determine if additional items were taken from the store.

If you have any information about these individuals, please contact Cpl. Dickman at 843.255.3309 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

