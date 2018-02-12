Family displaced after house fire on May River Road in Bluffton

A family has been displaced after their home on May River Road in Bluffton caught fire, Monday afternoon.

The Bluffton Township Fire District responded immediately, as the home is located right across the street from Fire District Station 31. It was reported around 2:30 p.m. when a man ran across the road to let fire crews know.

No human injuries were reported, but unfortunately, the family's dog died despite fire department's attempts at animal CPR.

