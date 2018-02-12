Free mammogram screenings offered in Savannah

Dozens of women showed up to get free mammograms on Monday.

The screenings, a crucial test to catch breast cancer early, were offered by the Chatham County Health Department and St. Joseph's Candler.

Health professionals say these routine screenings are important when it comes to early cancer detection.

"Early detection is really the best prevention for breast cancer, and with the mammograms, we're able to detect things that women may not be able to detect by doing a self-breast exam," said Tammi Brown, Chatham County, Nurse Manager. "So, mammograms are really important, especially when they have a family history of breast cancer. It's really important they get routine mammograms."

Monday's screenings were for women between the ages of 40 and 64 who met certain annual income guidelines.

