Mayor DeLoach focuses on poverty in State of the City address

A priority for the mayor reducing the city's poverty rate, as well as wanting better and earlier access to education and jobs to help fight it.

Mayor Eddie DeLoach says a first-grade teacher recently told him about 60 percent of her students don't go to preschool before they walk into her classroom to learn.

"If you bring in 60 percent that's behind the curve that far, there's no way that kid's going to ever catch up by the third grade," said Mayor DeLoach. "If you can't read at the same level everybody else can read in third grade, the chances of you graduating are slim-none."

That's why he's focusing on increasing access to early childhood education. working with the school system to create a long-term plan to get kids from 3-5 in public schools, and asking the private sector to help educate those younger.

"We want to pull a full spectrum group together that takes in not only the education part, but the health part, the food as far as whether they, in fact, are getting meals or not getting meals, and then the education to the parents that says this is what you're here for," Mayor DeLoach said. "You're a parent. You need to act like a parent."

Overall, Savannah has a 26.5 percent poverty rate, but 41 percent of the city's youngest residents live in poverty. DeLoach says access to education is one way to give these kids, and the city, a fighting chance to reduce that rate.

"They can't do anything about what they're in. We need to figure out a way where we can do something to help offset those issues they have to deal with every day they go home."

He's also hoping to help skilled workers snag higher paying jobs by hosting a job fair at the Savannah Civic Center next week.

"We want folks that can move to those other jobs or get those opportunities, we want them to have them, and the best way to do that is bring them and the employers together."

And hopefully, improving outcomes for individuals betters the city as a whole.

Mayor DeLoach is also slated to speak on public safety, economic development and community revitalization.

