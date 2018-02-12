Dept of Community Supervision officer arrested

New details are coming into the WTOC 24-hour Newsroom regarding a community supervision officer in Savannah who is now locked up at the Chatham County Detention Center.

Savannah Police arrested Todd Stone on Monday and charged him with rape and aggravated sodomy. We know the charges stem from an alleged incident between Stone and a woman he encountered while working an off-duty job.

Todd Stone lists on his LinkedIn profile that he's been with the Department of Community Supervision for just over two years now. Before that, he spent nearly five years in the United States Marine Corps, finishing his service as a drill instructor at Parris Island.

We've reached out the Department of Community Supervision about Stone's arrest, and they provided this statement regarding Stone's arrest. It says:

The Department of Community Supervision (DCS) is coordinating with local law enforcement in an ongoing investigation into allegations of Rape and Aggravated Sodomy by Todd Stone. The alleged offenses occurred while Stone was off-duty from employment with DCS as a Community Supervision Officer. When informed of the allegations against Stone, DCS immediately terminated him from employment. DCS has been in close cooperation with the Chatham County District Attorney's Office throughout this process."

The office goes on to say, "DCS is committed to protecting and serving all Georgia citizens through effective and efficient offender supervision in our communities and we hold all of our officers and employees to the highest standards of conduct, on and off the job. The alleged actions of this individual do not represent who we are or the values DCS holds dear.

Stone will remain in the Detention Center overnight until a bond is set.

