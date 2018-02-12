Dept of Community Supervision officer arrested

Purdue Pharma, the company that makes Oxycontin, says starting Monday, Feb. 12, in an effort to support responsible opioid utilization, its sales team will no longer visit offices to discuss opioid products.More >>
Purdue Pharma, the company that makes Oxycontin, says starting Monday, Feb. 12, in an effort to support responsible opioid utilization, its sales team will no longer visit offices to discuss opioid products.More >>
New details are coming into the WTOC 24-hour Newsroom regarding a community supervision officer in Savannah who is now locked up at the Chatham County Detention Center.More >>
New details are coming into the WTOC 24-hour Newsroom regarding a community supervision officer in Savannah who is now locked up at the Chatham County Detention Center.More >>
Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach will deliver the State of the City Address on Monday, Feb. 12.More >>
Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach will deliver the State of the City Address on Monday, Feb. 12.More >>
Girls High School athletics have come a long way since the advent of Title IX. Just about every sport has its own title for girls, but that's not the case in High School Wrestling, as it's co-ed, with girls competing with the boys.More >>
Girls High School athletics have come a long way since the advent of Title IX. Just about every sport has its own title for girls, but that's not the case in High School Wrestling, as it's co-ed, with girls competing with the boys.More >>
A priority for the mayor reducing the city's poverty rate, and he wants better and earlier access to education and jobs to help fight it.More >>
A priority for the mayor reducing the city's poverty rate, and he wants better and earlier access to education and jobs to help fight it.More >>