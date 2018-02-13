Savannah police looking for driver who sideswiped police cruiser, took off

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Savannah Police are looking for the drivers who sideswiped an SPD cruiser and took off.

An official with the Savannah Police Department says one of his officers was traveling northbound on Waters Avenue near Hampton Street around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning when a dark colored SUV traveling in the opposite direction on Waters crossed over the center line, striking the left rear driver’s side of the police cruiser.

The SUV did not stop and left the scene of the accident.

Other police units from SPD responded to the scene and combed the area looking for the SUV, but was unable to locate the suspect. Police continue their search.

The officer who was driving the police cruiser that was struck was not injured.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to please call SPD.

