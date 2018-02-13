Savannah police looking for driver who sideswiped police cruiser, took off

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.More >>
Did you know some of those old documents and programs on your computer could increase the risk of you becoming the target of scams and identity theft.More >>
Savannah Police are looking for the driver who sideswiped an SPD cruiser and took off early Tuesday morning on Waters Avenue..More >>
Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach addressed his priorities on public safety, poverty reduction, economic development and community revitalization.More >>
Getting trauma victims potentially life-saving care - faster. That's what hundreds of Savannah Police officers are training for Monday with bleed-control kits.More >>
Purdue Pharma, the company that makes Oxycontin, says starting Monday, Feb. 12, in an effort to support responsible opioid utilization, its sales team will no longer visit offices to discuss opioid products.More >>
