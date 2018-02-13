Trump seeks another $49M to fund deeper Savannah harbor

Beaufort County parents and the community can meet with the school district's superintendent on Tuesday, Feb. 13.More >>
Beaufort County parents and the community can meet with the school district's superintendent on Tuesday, Feb. 13.More >>
Savannah District 5 Alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz encourages the community to attend a drop-in meeting on Tuesday regarding Project DeRenne.More >>
Savannah District 5 Alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz encourages the community to attend a drop-in meeting on Tuesday regarding Project DeRenne.More >>
President Donald Trump is seeking another $49 million funding installment for deepening Savannah's busy shipping channel.More >>
President Donald Trump is seeking another $49 million funding installment for deepening Savannah's busy shipping channel.More >>
Did you know some of those old documents and programs on your computer could increase the risk of you becoming the target of scams and identity theft.More >>
Did you know some of those old documents and programs on your computer could increase the risk of you becoming the target of scams and identity theft.More >>
Savannah Police are looking for the driver who sideswiped an SPD cruiser and took off early Tuesday morning on Waters Avenue..More >>
Savannah Police are looking for the driver who sideswiped an SPD cruiser and took off early Tuesday morning on Waters Avenue..More >>