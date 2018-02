Savannah District 5 Alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz encourages the community to attend a drop-in meeting on Tuesday regarding Project DeRenne.

In 2008, the city of Savannah initiated Project DeRenne to determine the future of DeRenne Avenue. This meeting is the next milestone in the environmental process for the project.

Those that attend will receive updates on the current status of the project and have any questions that they may have answered.

Project DeRenne is currently in Phase 3 of a five-phase process for developing long-term solutions for the revitalization of the corridor.

