Beaufort County residents invited to meet & greet with district superintendent

Beaufort County parents and the community can meet with the school district's superintendent on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The Beaufort County Board of Education has been under fire lately from the community. Lack of cooperation from the board forced them to hire a consultant to help them sort out personal issues. There is also an investigation going on now after a teacher was accused of kissing a student.

The town hall will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Whale Branch Early College High (169 State Hwy S 7-549, Seabrook, SC 29940).

