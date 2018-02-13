Georgia Southern legend Adrian Peterson joins alma mater's football staff

Adrian Peterson, the former Georgia Southern running back and College Football Hall of Fame member, has joined his alma mater's football staff as the director of student-athlete development.

Peterson, who played for the Eagles between 1998 and 2001, will help the Georgia Southern football staff monitor the academic standing of the players on the team. He will also play a role in mentoring athletes and recruiting.

"Adding Adrian Peterson to our staff is something that means a lot to Georgia Southern and to our community," head coach Chad Lunsford said in a press release. " He will serve a daily role in the lives of our student-athletes. His life experiences will definitely be of great benefit to our players and he will be able to serve them as a role model. We keep talking about the right fit and blue collar and no one exemplifies that more than AP. He will be a huge asset to this program, and I'm fired up to be able to get him back to Statesboro."

Peterson rushed for 6,559 yards in four regular seasons. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in December. He played in the NFL for the Chicago Bears from 2002 to 2009.

