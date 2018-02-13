9 Savannah hotels among 37 in Georgia rated best in nation

Another hotel is destined for downtown Savannah.

Project leaders broke ground on the Cambria Hotel on Tuesday. The 103-room, six-story building will sit on Montgomery Street in the Historic District.

The Cambria Hotel is scheduled to open in 2019.

Nine Savannah hotels are among the 37 hotels in Georgia that are rated as the best in the nation, according to the latest round of AAA Diamond Readings. See the full list of hotels below:

