Beaufort leaders planning for city's financial future

Economic development is already part of the Beaufort City Council’s strategic plan, but at a council retreat Tuesday, members spoke again about the importance of bringing in more businesses and more dollars to the city.

Councilman Stephen Murray is a Beaufort native and says while lots of people want to keep Beaufort’s charm and culture, they also need to figure out how to bring in new businesses and new tax bases. He says right now, Beaufort gets most of its money from residential taxes, and that’s just not a lot of income for the city to pay for needed projects.

"Most folks don’t realize that residential taxes are actually money losers for the government. They don’t actually cover the cost of services that are provided to them, so it takes a strong, healthy, expanding commercial tax base for us to continue to provide the level of services that folks are used to and expect," Murray said.

A big conversation Tuesday was balancing what they already love about Beaufort with what’s needed to move the city forward.

“You know, preserving our historic, our cultural, our natural resources. That's what generations of Beaufortonians have worked so hard to preserve, but also acknowledging, you know, we have to have a strong economic base. We have to have a diversity of people that live here, and so how do we blend all those things together," Murray said.

One economic development project already in the works is the revitalization of downtown Beaufort. We told you about the plan bringing residents and businesses together last month, and that final report is due to council members this month.

