2 Ridgeland women arrested following high speed chase on I-95 SB

Two women are behind bars in Jasper County after a high-speed chase on I-95 Southbound, around 9:35 p.m. on Feb. 9.

A Jasper County sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a red and white Ford truck with a stolen license plate on Crowfield Road. The driver refused to stop and lead deputies on a pursuit on I-95 which crossed into Georgia.

Once in Georgia, the Port Wentworth Police deployed a tire deflating device and the driver of the truck lost control and crashed while exiting on Exit 109. The driver and front seat passenger were both apprehended. The driver was identified as 27-year-old Deidra Roberts of Ridgeland and the passenger was identified as 33-year-old Amanda Baker, also of Ridgeland.

Roberts was arrested and charged with driving under suspicion in the second offense, operating an uninsured vehicle, failure to register vehicle, wrong vehicle license, failure to stop for blue lights and siren, and possession of cocaine. Baker was also arrested and charged with possession of cocaine.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.