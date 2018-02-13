Savannah still looking for proposals on Forsyth Park cafe location

Late last year, we learned the cafe at the heart of Savannah's iconic Forsyth Park would be shutting down as the previous operator opted to end the lease agreement with the city.

Following that decision, the city turned its attention toward finding a new tenant. Since closing down, this has only served as a pit stop for visitors needing to use the restroom. However, city staff has high hopes for this space and for the quality of business that will soon occupy the renovated fort.

Time is running out, though, for businesses to show their interest by submitting an application to the city's purchasing department. The request for proposal deadline is March 20.

Since making the RFP public, several local businesses have shown interest, but the city admits they usually don't go after vendors specializing in running cafes, delis and restaurants all too often. They're wanting to get the word out that they are still looking for business plans that will add to the experience for Forsyth's visitors.

"I think it's the next step for Forsyth Park. The face of that cafe determines how people visit that park and use that park, so we're really excited to look at the next phase," said Savannah's Chief Operating Officer, Marty Johnston.

There will be an extensive review process once applications are in, looking at businesses that have the best plans for the site from top to bottom that align with the city's vision for the area.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.