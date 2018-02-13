Ring ceremony held for Calvary Day girls volleyball team

Winning a high school championship is always the goal, but few athletes ever achieve a state title.

For one group in Savannah, they've won three in a row.

The Calvary Day Volleyball team has now won back-to-back-to-back state titles in Single-A Volleyball. Tuesday, the school held its third straight ring ceremony for the girls to collect their latest jewelry. It's part of the winning tradition that the players have adapted to.

"It's just that culture last year that the Seniors set up. They were very hardcore, just pushing us, and I think that's kind of carried over to the Seniors and Juniors this year, and I hope that carries over to the Freshmen and Sophomores next year," said Sara Daniels, Cavalier Senior.

"I try to make it as fun as possible. At the end of the day, I'm here to win, and the girls buy in to that, and they want to be a part of that, and the younger girls have seen the older girls do it now, so now they are hungry when they get to that varsity team, they are ready to go," said Hannah Hunter, Cavaliers' Head Coach.

The Cavaliers have five players on this year's team who are part of all three championships.

