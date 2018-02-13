Missing NC teen spotted in Emanuel County, GA

A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing in Charlotte on September 7, 2017, has been spotted in Emanuel County, GA.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Missing Persons Unit is requesting assistance with the ongoing investigation. Nakia Williams was reported missing at 8:08 that Friday night. Williams' family had last seen her around 7 p.m.

Investigators say while there have been some local sightings of Williams in the Charlotte area, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Missing Persons Unit received information on Tuesday, Feb. 13, that Williams was spotted in Georgia.

Georgia law enforcement officials were able to confirm that Williams has been seen in Emanuel County and that she is possibly staying at an unknown location in Toombs County.

Williams is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'3' tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

Anyone who sees or has information about Williams is asked to call 911 or their local law enforcement agency immediately. In addition, you can also call Crimestoppers at 704.334.1600. Detective J.L. Tuttle is the lead detective in this case and can be reached at 704.336.7495.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.