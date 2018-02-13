Sheriff: Missing NC teen found in Toombs County

A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing in Charlotte on September 7, 2017, was found in Toombs County on Tuesday.

Sheriff Alvie Kight said North Carolina authorities have already picked up Nakia Williams and transported her home.

Williams was reported missing at 8:08 on Sept. 7, 2017. Williams' family had last seen her around 7 p.m.

Investigators said there were some local sightings of Williams in the Charlotte area. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Missing Persons Unit received information on Tuesday, Feb. 13, that Williams was spotted in Georgia.

Georgia law enforcement officials were able to confirm that Williams was seen in Emanuel County and that she was possibly staying at an unknown location in Toombs County.

