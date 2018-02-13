Cavs receive third state title rings

Winning a high school championship is always the goal, but few athetes ever achieve a state title.

For one group in Savannah, they've won three in a row.

The Calvary Day Volleyball team has now won back-to-back-to-back state titles in Class A volleyball. On Tuesday, the school held it's third straight ring ceremony for the girls to collect their latest jewelry.

It's all part of winning tradition that the players have adapted.

"It's just that culture last year that the seniors set up. They were very hard core just pushing us, and I think that's kind of carried over to the seniors and juniors this year," says senior Sara Daniels. "I hope that carries over to the freshman and sophomores next year."

"I try to make it as fun as possible, but at the end of the day I'm here to win. The girls buy in to that, and they want to be a part of that," says Calvary head coach Hannah Hunter. "The younger girls have seen the older girls do it now, so now they are hungry. When they get to that varsity team, they are ready to go."

Five players on this year's Cavaliers team was part of all three titles.