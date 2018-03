Both lanes of Whitaker Street from Bay to Broughton streets are now back open, but they are narrower.

For the last month, traffic was reduced to one lane to provide additional parking along the street. The on-street parking spaces have since been removed and the area next to the sidewalk now serves as a buffer for pedestrians. The changes will last until May 6th.

The city is welcoming feedback regarding the modifications and has set up an online form that you can access by clicking here.

