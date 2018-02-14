City seeks public feedback on Whitaker Street lane reduction

The city of Savannah will be reducing Whitaker Street to one lane of traffic between Bay Street and Broughton Street in an effort to visually enhance the corridor and provide additional on-street parking.

On Feb. 5, a lane reduction began on Whitaker Street between Bay Street and Broughton as the trial version of the program, which is expected to last for up to 90 days pending feedback. City officials say the trial intends to evaluate whether the change will improve conditions for the area and whether a permanent lane reduction is feasible.

The city is accepting feedback regarding the modifications, and has set up an online form here.

