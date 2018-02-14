Savannah city council to consider confederate memorial recommend - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah city council to consider confederate memorial recommendations

Savannah City Council will vote Wednesday on a motion whether to adopt certain recommendations to the Forsyth Park Confederate Memorial. This includes changing the monument's name to the "Civil War Memorial."

There is also a recommendation to add a new bronze plaque re-dedicating the monument to all of those who died in the Civil War, not just the Confederate soldiers.

These recommendations were put forward by a task force.

