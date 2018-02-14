Savannah city council to consider confederate memorial recommendations

The City of Savannah has created a task force to seek public input on the future of the Confederate memorial in Forsyth Park.

The Confederate Memorial task force released eight recommendations for the monument in Forsyth Park on Thursday.

Savannah City Council will vote Wednesday on a motion whether to adopt certain recommendations to the Forsyth Park Confederate Memorial. This includes changing the monument's name to the "Civil War Memorial."

There is also a recommendation to add a new bronze plaque re-dedicating the monument to all of those who died in the Civil War, not just the Confederate soldiers.

These recommendations were put forward by a task force.

