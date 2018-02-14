Savannah city council to consider confederate memorial recommendations

The Confederate Memorial task force released eight recommendations for the monument in Forsyth Park on Thursday.More >>
The City of Savannah has created a task force to seek public input on the future of the Confederate memorial in Forsyth Park.More >>
A crash has both lanes of I-16 westbound closed near I-516 Wednesday morning.More >>
Ladies, it's time to clear out your closets for a good cause.More >>
Emergency crews are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl Tuesday night.More >>
Savannah City Council will vote Wednesday on a motion whether to adopt certain recommendations to the Forsyth Park Confederate Memorial. This includes changing the monument's name.More >>
The city of Savannah is moving forward with plans to change Whitaker Street to have more places to park and to beautify the area.More >>
