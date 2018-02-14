'House of Prom' accepting dress donations in Savannah

Ladies, it's time to clear out your closets for a good cause.

You can donate your new or gently used bridesmaid, prom and evening gowns to benefit "House of Prom."

House of Prom will open for one day only. On March 4, prom goers can buy the gently used dresses for a $10 donation to the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire.

You can drop off dresses at the following locations in Savannah:

Kathi Rich 2515 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401

Kendra Scott 311 W Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401

Law Office of Barbara B. Braziel 6555 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31405

For additional information, click here.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.