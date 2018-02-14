Crash cleared on I-16 westbound near I-516

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

A crash had both lanes of I-16 westbound closed near I-516 Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported with this crash, but both westbound lanes of I-16 were closed for about an hour while crews work to clear the scene.

The wreck has been cleared and all lanes are back open to traffic.

