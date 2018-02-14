Crash cleared on I-16 westbound near I-516

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.More >>
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the recovery of a missing 4-year-old Johns Island girl.More >>
Parishioners will pour into the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist for Ash Wednesday mass. There will be three services held throughout the day on Wednesday.More >>
A crash that had both lanes of I-16 westbound closed near I-516 during the morning commute Wednesday has been cleared and all lanes are back open to traffic.More >>
Ladies, it's time to clear out your closets for a good cause.More >>
Savannah City Council will vote Wednesday on a motion whether to adopt certain recommendations to the Forsyth Park Confederate Memorial. This includes changing the monument's name.More >>
