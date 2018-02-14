Ash Wednesday mass being held in Savannah

Parishioners will pour into the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist for Ash Wednesday mass.

The first service began at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Right now, Christians around the world are also observing Lent. Ash Wednesday launches the 40-day period that in the western church, lasts until midnight on Easter Sunday. They are called upon to fast, pray and reflect during this time.

This year, the start of Lent coincides with Valentine's Day for the first time since 1945.

If you were not able to make it to the Wednesday morning mass, don’t worry. The next mass will begin at noon and another at 6 p.m.

The Cathedral of St. John the Baptist is located at 222 E Harris St, Savannah, GA 31401.

