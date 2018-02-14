Skimmer devices found on gas pumps in Bulloch County

The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office says two skimmer devices have been found on area gas pumps.

The devices were found at the Zip-n-Go convenient store on Georgia Highway 67 in the Denmark area.

The maintenance company that was servicing the pumps first found the devices, and then notified the Sheriff's Office. Officials say the devices have been removed and will be turned over to the appropriate authorities for forensic processing.

The sheriff encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity on credit and/or debit card accounts that may have come from being compromised by a skimmer.

