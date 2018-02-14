Good News: 9-year-old wins over 5K for college

A fourth grader at Largo-Tibet Elementary School in Savannah is one step closer to achieving his dream of attending college.

Nine-year-old Mekhi Tuff won the statewide 'What If...?' college savings getaway and was presented with a check for $5,529 for his Path-2-College 5-2-9 Plan account.

"You need to save a lot of money while you're young so when you're like 19, you'll have enough money to go to college," Tuff said. "I feel happy and should be grateful because not a lot of people get this in the world."

The Path-2-College 5-2-9 Plan holds sweepstakes and promotions throughout the year to raise awareness about the benefits of saving in the state of Georgia's official college savings plan.

