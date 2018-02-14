Hometown Heroes: A Night to Shine

The Tim Tebow Foundation's Night to Shine proms have become a way for special needs individuals to be able to enjoy the kind of night a lot of other young adults might take for granted.

Savannah had a Night to Shine prom last week, and area high school students helped make the night memorable for their prom dates.

The real glow on the Night to Shine came from the dancefloor at the Savannah Civic Center.

"It was so cool to see all their smiling faces and kind of cool to give them that opportunity to have a normal night and give them the opportunity to have a good time,"

Once again, Pooler's Relate Church brought 'A Night to Shine' to Savannah, and the prom for special needs individuals was again a hit with everyone regardless of their abilities, or their ability to dance.

"They were just like us. I don't even know what the difference was. They were dancing better than us. Had us out there tired. It was like a workout,"

The Tim Tebow Foundation held proms for differently-abled individuals in cities all across the country last Friday, and in Savannah, 147 local high school students served as volunteer escorts - or buddies - to their dates for the evening.

"What it said Friday night was, these kids get it. You see them and you know there are still some good-hearted young people who were raised right and want to make a difference,"

"I'm telling you, my date had me sore the next day, my feet were killing me. She had me out there all night,"

Many of the buddies showed up not knowing what to expect, but these WTOC Hometown Heroes who helped make 'A Night to Shine' a night to remember went away enjoying the experience more than they could have imagined.

"Just having a chance to be grateful for everything I have in life and giving someone the opportunity to have fun,"

"I'm definitely planning on doing it next year. I had so much fun because I love to dance, so it was fun to be out there. I really had a good time and I can't wait to go there next year.

This is the fourth year Relate Church has held a Night to Shine event in our area.

