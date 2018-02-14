Savannah PD investigates fatal shooting in Sunset Park neighborhood

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Sunset Park neighborhood near Johnson High School that claimed the life of a 29-year-old man.

Officers responded to the basketball court at Sunset Boulevard and April Street around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to discover Terry Coburn suffering from gunshot wounds. Coburn died at the scene.

Police say a 10-year-old was also grazed during the shooting. The child was treated for minor injuries at the scene and was released.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Savannah PD tip line at 912.525.3124. Information can also be forwarded to Crimestoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

