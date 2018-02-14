Savannah Police Department investigating shooting in Sunset Park - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah Police Department investigating shooting in Sunset Park neighborhood

(Source: Raycom Media Stock Image) (Source: Raycom Media Stock Image)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Sunset Park neighborhood near Johnson High School.

According to the police department’s official Twitter account, one person was shot and one person was grazed by a bullet at Sunset Boulevard and April Street.

Police state one victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Details are limited at this time. Please stay with WTOC for updates.

