Dept. of Community Supervision employee denied bond on rape charges

Todd Stone (Source: Chatham County Sheriff's Office)

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

An employee of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision has been charged with rape and aggravated sodomy.

Todd Stone, 35, was officially charged in court on Monday.

In the police report, a woman claims she was drinking on River Street when Stone, who was working as a bouncer at the bar, walked her back to her hotel room. She says she passed out and when she woke up, Stone was raping her.

On Wednesday, a Chatham County judge denied bond for Stone. His next hearing is set for March.

